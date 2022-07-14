Intel Arc A750 graphics card is officially presented for the first time

GPU appears in A380 test made by the Gamer Nexus channel

The Gamer Nexus channel is the first to officially get their hands on an Intel Arc graphics card outside of China. In a new video where the channel reviews the Arc A380 for desktop PC, Alchemist 1st generation entry GPU, a Arc A750 is also presented very quickly. The reference design is identical to the limited edition model introduced by Intel months ago.

The Intel Arc A750 is not the star of the video, but Steve Burke, one of those responsible for the Gamer Nexus channel, says that the board has already been turned on and tested by them, and that more on the subject will be released at a later date.

The GPU has not even been officially announced by Intel and there is a possibility of being launched, first, in China, as was the case with the Arc A380, the only desktop graphics card that Intel has launched so far.

It was believed, until now, that the render released by Intel was referring to the high-end SKU, A770. Unless the company made limited editions for different SKUs. The card uses a limited version of the ACM-G10 GPU with 24 Xe cores, out of the 32 cores present in the high-end SKU.

During the Intel Extreme Masters event, a booth aimed at the Arc brand had a video card on display, and the model looked a lot like the A750 shown by the Gamer Nexus channel. The exposed card had an 8-pin and a 6-pin connector, which guarantees a maximum of 300W (150W+75W from the connectors and 75W from the PCIe).

Arc A380 positions itself below Radeon RX 6400

Regarding the channel test, the Arc A380 video card used is the Photon model, from Gunnir, which has even had tests from China released. Steve himself says that the card is a launch only for the Chinese market, costing between US$ 130 and US$ 150 (converted value) and that it should reach other markets later.

Gaming benchmarks place the Arc A380 positioned below the Radeon RX 6400, AMD’s current entry-level GPU. Sometimes Intel’s weakest graphics card is below even the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, NVIDIA’s entry-level GPU released in 2016.

Intel has been holding back the launch of its Arc graphics cards, whether for notebooks or desktops. For desktop PCs, for now, only the A380 is available in China. Intel has already said that the launch of these boards for other markets will take place by the end of September.

Via: VideoCardz Source: Gamer Nexus