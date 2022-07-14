Intended by several clubs in Brazil, Soteldo surprises and defines where he will play next season

The ball market remains very heated in Brazilian football. With the transfer window close to being reopened for Brazilian teams, some teams such as Palmeiras, Flamengo and Corinthians have already anticipated and announced their reinforcements for the sequel to the season. Meanwhile, other teams continue to monitor some athletes to reinforce their squads in 2022.

One of the names that has been stirring the ball market the most is striker Soteldo. The Venezuelan had his name attached to several Brazilian clubs, such as Palmeiras, Atlético Mineiro, Santos and São Paulo. Who came closest to repatriating the athlete, who belongs to Tigres, from Mexico, was Tricolor Paulista. However, the professional’s indiscipline, in addition to the high salary, ended up causing Julio Casares to give up the negotiations.

With that, the ex-Santista is close to transferring to PAOK, from Greece, according to information from journalist Roberto Flores. According to the professionalthe Mexicans no longer want to rely on the Venezuelan due to indiscipline and will loan the player to Greek football until the end of his contract.

Soteldo was successful at Santos during the years 2019, 2020 and early 2021. Soon after, the striker was sold to Toronto FC, from Canada and since then Brazilian teams have tried to repatriate the athlete and so far have not been successful so far. In a recent interview, the former Santos jersey 10 revealed that he has the desire to return to play in Brazilian football.