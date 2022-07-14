Iron ore drops to eight-month low below $100 a ton, with gloomy outlook in China

– Iron ore futures fell on Thursday, with the benchmark in Singapore trading below $100, an eight-month low, on fears mounting that demand for the steel ingredient in China will remain depressed in the near term. .

The August iron ore contract on the Singapore Stock Exchange fell 8.2% to $99.90 a tonne, the weakest level since last November.

“Iron ore prices remain vulnerable to short-term downside risk,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodities strategist at ANZ. “Weaker steel demand from the construction sector in China is a major drag on the price of iron ore.”

On China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange, the top-traded iron ore contract for September DCIOcv1 ended trading down 2.6% at 695.50 yuan ($103.21) a tonne.

Several steel mills in China, the world’s biggest steel producer, shut down their production facilities or put them on maintenance earlier than usual to soften the impact of weak demand and high inventories.

It is uncertain when these blast furnaces would restart as mills face more difficulties amid Covid-19 restrictions and bad weather.

Average daily crude steel production among China Iron and Steel Association member mills declined in early July. Between the 1st and 10th, there was a retraction of 1.2%, or 24,300 tons, compared to the last 10 days of June, to 2.07 million tons, informed the consultancy Mysteel.

In the annual comparison, daily production in early July was 2.9% lower, he said.

As China sticks to its zero Covid strategy, talks of a massive fiscal stimulus package supposedly planned by the government to shore up the economy have failed to lift market sentiment.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

related