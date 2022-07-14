IRS holds cell phone, Porsche and scooter auction – 07/14/2022 – Mercado

Cell phones, sporting goods, computer equipment, a 2003 Porsche 911 and almost 100 tons of material used in the production of plastic packaging. These are some of the examples of goods that will be available at the next electronic auction of the Federal Revenue Service of São Paulo, scheduled for July 27th.

In all, there are 206 lots that bring together thousands of goods seized or abandoned at airports or border regions. Minimum bid amounts range from BRL 300 to BRL 1.2 million.

The cheapest lot consists of three Xiaomi-branded smartphones, and the most expensive has more than 25,000 items between parts, accessories and cell phones of different brands and models.

Of the 206 lots available, 146 are for cell phones and accessories. The batch that brings together the 32 GB Apple iPad and a 256 GB Macbook Air starts at R$ 3,000. Together the products can cost R$ 10 thousand in the conventional market.

It is possible to find several lots of Xiaomi brand smartphones. One of them brings together two models of the Note 8 device, 126 GB, for R$ 2,400.

Auction has Porsche Carrera 2003 from R$ 120 thousand

It is also possible to find fabrics, household items, jewelry and a load of around 99 tons of HDPE (High Density Polyethylene), material used in the production of packaging and plastic bags. The minimum bid is BRL 300,000.

The auction brings together thousands of motor scooters, in different lots, and a sports car model Porsche 911 Carrera, year 2003, with a bid from R$ 120 thousand. In the Fipe table, the same model is quoted at R$ 187 thousand.

Also according to the public notice, the vehicles that are sold at the auction will be free from fines, charges, tax debts and financial and administrative restrictions. According to the IRS, new registration and licensing certificates will be issued for auctioned vehicles, with the exception of models intended exclusively for dismantling.

Interested parties can schedule a visit to see products

The goods are distributed in 11 warehouses located in the capital of São Paulo, metropolitan region, coast and interior of the state. Interested parties can schedule a face-to-face visit to these locations until July 25th. Each visit will have a maximum duration of 45 minutes and the entry of up to one companion is allowed.

To participate in the auction, it is necessary to register the virtual proposal between the 18th and 26th of July.

According to the notice issued by the Federal Revenue Service, products purchased by individuals must be destined exclusively for use or consumption, and commercialization is prohibited. In the case of legal entities, the public notice provides for the destination of use, consumption, industrialization or commerce.

To participate in the electronic auction, the interested party must be over 18 years old, have a regularized CPF or CNPJ and have a Digital Certificate to access the e-CAC (Virtual Taxpayer Service Center) of the Federal Revenue.

Find out how to check auction lots

Access the Federal Revenue website on the internet; Click on the “Auction” button at the bottom of the page; Go to “Consult Federal Revenue Auctions”. A new tab will open; Among the available options, select the São Paulo public notice. It is also possible to find public notices from other states; When opening the notice information, access the “Text of the Notice” if you want to check each of the 206 lots available; It is possible to check the quantity, weight or size of the item to be auctioned.

To participate in the electronic auction