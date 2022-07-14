Is your cough having a birthday? Doctor explains cause of prolonged flu-like symptoms – GAZ

Surely you must know or heard about someone who in the last few weeks has been experiencing one of the most common symptoms of the flu: cough. However, something that is not so normal and has become frequent in Santa Cruz do Sul, are records of people seeking medical attention with persistent cough. There are residents of the municipality seeking medical help with a dry cough for more than 30 days.

As infectious disease specialist Eduardo Sonda, the demand for care has increased considerably in recent weeks due to respiratory problems. He explains that the problem can be caused by the flu period or even a sequel of Covid-19. “Covid or common flu are infections in the upper airways, nose, mouth, throat. These regions end up getting inflamed by the action of the virus, and end up causing sore throat, discomfort, cough. Some bacteria can also take advantage of the system that is weakened and cause sinusitis, tonsillitis, rhinitis”.

Also according to the infectologist, flu-like symptoms, such as cough, normally last for up to 15 days. If the problem continues for more than 20 days, seek medical help. “Up to two weeks it’s normal to have a cough, after that you have to consult to investigate”, he warned, in an interview with the Radio Gazeta FM 107.9.

