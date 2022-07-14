Isabel Teixeira, aka Bruaca, vents about beauty and responds to negative comments: “It was strange”

The actress had a long chat with the magazine “QUEM”, talked about self-esteem and also about the role in the soap opera that conquered Brazil

In an age of stereotypes, standards and prejudice, feeling beautiful is increasingly challenging for women. interviewed by ‘WHO’the actress Isabel Teixeirathat lives Maria Bruaca in ‘Pantanal’, spoke on the subject. She said that, despite having a praised, solid and renowned career in theaters, she was not in the habit of seeing herself on stage.

“The first time I saw myself as Bruaca, I felt a certain strangeness and immediately afterwards I said ‘I’m going to watch, I’m going to welcome, yes, there’s beauty here too’”, said. The telenovela has been a real audience success in TV Globo and “exploded” among the younger audience, who did not watch the first version. bruacaby the way, is one of the darlings of internet users.

Even though, Isabel often receives negative comments about their appearance: “I don’t see many comments about beauty, no. Bruaca, huh? At first there was a strangeness. I’m a big person. I have different traits than what is standardized. I think there was a strangeness in the first one and then they became more focused on the story”he added.

“Yes, I think my beauty is real. I find my true beauty. Sometimes I also wake up feeling ugly as hell and say ‘it will pass’. There are days that are like this. Then the other day I wake up and say ‘come on, how nice’. A real beauty, a real beauty, is a beauty that is consistent with your consistency, with what you want now.”closed Isabel.