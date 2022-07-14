It is necessary to review the form of payment to the milk producer, says Minister of Agriculture

From the newsroom AGROemDIA, with Broadcast

Brazil has the potential to become the world’s largest dairy exporter, as is already the case with soy, coffee and beef, said the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, Marco Montes, while participating in the Forum. National Milk Festival, promoted by Abraleite, in Brasília. He also highlighted the work of dairy farmers, calling them heroes, who deliver the raw material to the dairy without knowing when they will receive payment. For him, this needs to be reviewed within the dairy chain.

“We need to pursue [a meta] and be the largest dairy exporter”, emphasized Montes, at the opening of the forum, this Tuesday (12). “We are already bigger in several products. We have everything to be in dairy too. We are sure that we will achieve [esse objetivo] with serious work.”

According to him, milk production in Brazil is increasing, reaching 35 billion liters per year. Today, he pointed out, the country has 1.170 million producers in the activity, in 99% of the country’s municipalities.

“I am struck by the fact that approximately 93% of producers take less than 200 liters a day”, pointed out the minister, for whom milk producers are ‘heroes’. “Producers who deliver milk to dairies without knowing the price they will actually receive. It’s something we need to re-study,” he said.

Also according to Montes, the government is also working to ensure the use of the name of milk only in dairy products.

Safra and Pronaf Plan

He also cited the 2022/23 Crop Plan, recently launched. “Brazil presented to the world a Crop Plan to serve not only Brazil’s production, but to serve the world, with special preference for small and medium producers.”

The 2022/23 Crop Plan, underlined the minister, allocated BRL 53 billion to the National Program for Strengthening Family Agriculture (Pronaf), out of the total BRL 341 billion offered. Much of the dairy chain is made up of family farmers.

In his speech at the forum, Montes said that he had met with the European Union’s Health and Food Safety Commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, to “restart negotiations” and resume dialogue between the country and the bloc, including the dairy sector, within the scope of of the EU-Mercosur Agreement.

“I told her about our Federal Inspection Service (SIF), which is an open door all over the world for the seriousness of the system. Milk is witness to that,” she said. At the meeting, the parties discussed strategic partnerships, food safety and the flow of agricultural trade, according to the minister. Brazil and the bloc have committed to putting the technical teams to talk in the coming months.

