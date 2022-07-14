‘It was very important in my life’







Angelica participated in ‘Quem Pode, Pod’ last Tuesday, 12, and recalled her relationship with César Filho. Photo: Instagram/@angelicaksy/Estadão

Last Tuesday, 12, Angélica participated in the podcast Who Can, Cancommanded by Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank. During the conversation, the presenter made some revelations about her personal life, such as her first kiss and her relationship with César Filho – which lasted seven years.

In the conversation, she told an unusual situation involving her first kiss, at age 12. “I went to kiss him behind the payphone at school. He asked to date me, I told my best friend and she called my mother”, she recalled.

As not everything is flowers, after the call from that friend, the presenter’s mother, Dona Angelina, forced her daughter to refuse the boy’s request: “Operation summary. kiss. The boy fainted instantly. Like a pig. Imagine the trauma”.

And it doesn’t stop there… The situation got worse when Angélica discovered a trick by her friend: “The worst thing is that I found out that that friend, a week later, appeared dating him. kiss, first out, first disappointment”.

Still participating in the podcast, the presenter recalled her relationship with César Filho, who currently commands the Nowadays, from Record. She revealed that she lost her virginity to the presenter and stated that he was very important in her life.

“First serious relationship was at 15, I was 15 and he was 28, I lost my virginity at 17, it was a long relationship due to the lack of dating, he was a super boyfriend, I didn’t have time, he would go to shows to see me” , revealed.

Then, Angélica highlighted how César Filho was a great companion. “He was very important in my life, he held a wave too, because he was a famous teenager who didn’t have time for anything, he was a friend, I didn’t have many friends, he was a fundamental person in my early career”, he said.