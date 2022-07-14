Itaú launches asset tokenization platform

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) announced this Thursday (14) a tokenization platform, that is, one that transforms traditional assets into digital representations, known as tokens.

The company’s new unit will be called Itaú Digital Assets, which in addition to tokenization will also offer custody of crypto-assets, in addition to the “token as a service” (TaaS) service.

Itaú has already carried out an internal test issuing a token backed by anticipated receivables, called drawdown risk. The issue was made on the 4th, with a term of 35 days and a total amount of R$ 360 thousand, with the sale being restricted only to some bank employees and selected Private Bank clients.

Despite this, the company’s strategy is that by the end of 2022 retail customers will also have access to invest in tokens within Itaú’s own platform.

At a press conference, Vanessa Fernandes, Global Head of Itaú Digital Assets, also commented that the institution does not rule out in the future offering the trading of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), but that the platform is currently focused on tokenization. asset.

Vanessa will lead the New York operation, with the rest of the team based in Brazil. She has worked at Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan, in addition to working in the areas of compliance, internal controls and technology – where she worked with blockchain and services with startups and fintechs – within Itaú itself.

According to the executive, mainly because of its scalability, the network chosen by Itaú Digital Assets was Hyperledger Besu. With this, it will not be possible for investors to withdraw their tokens from the platform, being allowed to buy and sell only within the bank’s system.

According to sources heard by the InfoMoney CoinDesk, Itaú saw its entry into the crypto world as inevitable, realizing the constant growth in the volume of transfers from its customers’ bank accounts to cryptocurrency exchange accounts. The first step in this regard was the start of the offering in April of its first crypto fund, Hashdex Crypto Selection FIC FIM.

They’re not cryptocurrencies, they’re cryptoassets

During the press conference, Vanessa explained that the bank is not dealing with cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, but with cryptoassets, and that educating customers and investors about these differences is one of the company’s great challenges.

One of the company’s goals is to further democratize investments, allowing investors with lower incomes to buy assets that are currently restricted to institutional or high-income clients.

“The platform will carry out both the issuance, distribution and custody of crypto-assets (tokens) as well as the integration with other Itaú products and channels”, explains Vanessa.

Luciano Diaferia, Itaú’s Desks and Products Superintendent, says that asset tokenization is a way to expand the bank’s portfolio, offering other alternatives to customers. “It is not exclusive [a outras formas de investimento]is an alternative”.

With this, he explains that each situation will be considered with the client to define whether it is worth issuing a token or not. “At the end of the day, it is the rate that will define”, says Diaferia about how to choose the type of product that will be offered.

nothing like it on the market

Asked about the reason to create the platform from scratch instead of carrying out an acquisition, Vanessa explained that Itaú did not find in Brazil a product similar to the one they are launching, mainly lacking something with the necessary “robustness”.

With that, the executive said that the bank sought some references abroad, getting close to several large institutions, but that the model created by Itaú is something that has not yet been seen in the same way.

Executives at the press conference also pointed out that Itaú Digital Asset has nothing to do with Liqi, a cryptocurrency tokenizer and exchange that received an investment of BRL 27.5 million from Itaú in January.

And despite increased competition, with the Brazilian market gaining initiatives focused on tokenization, Itaú’s intention is to become a leader in this segment.

“We want to lead this market because we believe in its importance for the entire financial ecosystem,” said Michel Cury, Itaú’s desk and products superintendent, about the interest in launching the platform at this time.

Tokenization: the buzzword

The asset tokenization movement has also gained strength in Brazil as a whole, with the launch of several solutions on different fronts.

In October last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) approved four projects in its regulatory sandbox, three of which involve asset tokenization, including Vórtx QR, which in April this year launched the country’s first regulated tokenization platform. .

Itaú itself, through its investment banking unit Itaú BBA, coordinated the launch last month of a tokenized debenture on the Vórtx QR platform, in the amount of BRL 74 million.

In addition, the launch of projects by BEE4, which will create a regulated market for tokenized shares, and SMU, with a secondary market for trading tokens from contracts of crowdfunding offers, are also expected in the coming weeks.

