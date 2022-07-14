Itaú launches novelty and promises daily income

Discover the new functionality of Itaú’s digital bank and learn how to use the new feature to organize your money

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

Itaú launched a new feature called “Metas” to separate cash with 100% yield from CDI. The bank launched the novelty this Wednesday (13/07) and the new function allows customers to distribute the balance and organize finances in a smarter way.

In this way, customers are able to leave the money in different “piggy banks” and with a daily yield of up to 100% of the CDI, in addition to allowing the immediate redemption of the amount at any time.

It is worth mentioning that it is not necessary to put money in the first moment that the user creates his box. The application allows you to create a goal and gradually add to the values ​​until reaching the defined goal.

Yield 100% of CDI

First, it is necessary to point out that each one of the boxes pays 100% of the CDI and without charging the IOF. Thus, there is a great incentive for users to use the new feature made available by the bank.

But, despite this, the main account of iti (Itaú’s digital bank) also has the same income value. Therefore, it is clear that the intention of the boxes is to be a great resource for keeping your money organized and meeting personal goals.

In addition, you can get the money saved in a Goal on any day and time of the week. Thus, in case of need it is possible to redeem the value with ease.

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

The goals will be defined according to the needs of each user, they can be both in purpose and in final value goal. In addition, you can change the details of each goal and track them separately from your main account.

iti, Itaú’s digital bank

iti is an application with the objective of facilitating transfers quickly and cheaply. Thus, it works like a digital wallet, like PicPay, for example.

Through the app, available for iOS and Android, it is possible to make payments by QR code and make transfers to any current account through TED.

It is worth mentioning that iti works as a digital wallet, that is, it is not linked to any bank account.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com