Itaú Private Banking plans to reach R$1 trillion in assets

Itaú Unibanco has a new structure for this year, called “private banking”. With this, the institution’s idea is to reach around R$ 1 trillion in assets. The bank implemented the measure at the beginning of this year, and aims to consolidate a global vision for the entire area. The objective is to unify national and international segments of the financial group.

Thus, in terms of Value, Itaú stated that one of the assets for this integration and total customer service comes from the migration of systems to the cloud. So, to learn more about the change, check out below.

Itaú Private Banking plans to reach R$1 trillion

Thus, according to Valor’s article, with the change of Itaú there will be a single system for all the bank’s units. This includes Brazil, Switzerland, the United States and Portugal. The idea is that the bank can have much more data from its customers. This would reduce the inefficiency of old systems, and would integrate solutions and products from all areas of Itaú.

Currently, there are three executives responsible for running the wealth management arm of the largest Brazilian private bank. They are Fernando Beyruti, CEO, Felipe Nabuco, in the area of ​​customer relations, and Percy Moreira. The latter became responsible for the areas in the United States and in other international markets.

Finally, the executives state that, in this new structure, the idea is for everyone to work together, achieving more results for the institution. According to an interview with Forbes, they also point out that, after undergoing a restructuring at the beginning of the year and reaching a historic record of BRL 700 billion under management, Itaú Private Bank wants not only to expand digitally, but also to narrow it even further. ties with your customers.

