“It’s necessary”, Renata Lo Prete assumes what she lives in the Globo newsroom

As a way of showing how news is born, Globo makes short takes with journalists like César Tralli and Renata Lo Prete

The elections are coming and Globo began to move to make exclusive content about the journalistic information released at that time, in short films of up to one minute in length, journalists such as Renata Lo Prete and César Tralli will star in the commercial break, moments of investigation of materials.

Globo’s objective is to show how journalists investigate and write articles to bring truthfully information about this year’s elections.

Comprised of seven 30-second films and a 60-second version, the campaign features personal testimonies from Grupo Globo journalists on how news emerges and how important it is for democracy.

Renata Lo Prete will be one of the journalists who will appear in these takes, in addition to her, in the first version, César Tralli and Milton Jung give their testimonies, while investigating and writing articles, exchanging information with sources and getting ready to go on the air.

Milton Jung claims that “news is born in the public square” and Renata Lo Prete adds that “they are everywhere. To find them, you need curiosity and a state of readiness.”

THE WAY TO DEMOCRACY IS INFORMATION

This is the slogan that Globo will use throughout the end of the commercial that will show the journalists’ video, in addition to Renata Lo Prete, the broadcaster separated a large mass of journalists to make the presentations.

William Bonner, Renata Vasconcellos, Ana Paula Araújo and Maju Coutinho, representing TV Globo; Aline Midlej and Nilson Klava, for GloboNews; Miriam Leitão, Merval Pereira and Lauro Jardim, representing the newspaper O Globo; Berenice Seara, Rafael Soares and Paolla Serra, for the newspaper Extra; João Rosa and Maria Cristina, for Valor Econômico; Paula Paiva and Luiza Tenente, for g1; and Débora Freitas and Carolina Morand, representing CBN radio.