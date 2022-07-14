‘It’s shameful’, says the only PT deputy to vote against the Electoral PEC

Federal deputy Frei Anastácio, the only PT member to vote against the Electoral PEC in the Chamber, said this Wednesday 13 Capital Letter that the proposal is “electoral” and classified the text as “a shame that we cannot accept”.

The House is currently voting for the PEC in the second round. On Tuesday 12, only 14 deputies voted against the text in the first round.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the PT and the opposition in the Chamber have tried to talk to the government about permanent aid, but the government has not done any of that,” said Anastácio. “Now, three months before the election, he uses this project with a start and end time. It is not possible to vote on a PEC like this, which, for me, is shameful.”

According to the PT deputy, the Chamber lacks “haughtiness and clarity”. He adds: “It is useless to have a debate as it has been done, against [a PEC], and at the time vote in favour. This is a tremendous inconsistency.”

The Electoral PEC establishes a state of emergency and releases 41.25 billion reais from the spending ceiling until the end of this year for the expansion of Auxílio Brasil and the gas voucher, the creation of aid for truck drivers and taxi drivers, the financing of free public transport for the elderly, compensation to states that grant tax credits for ethanol and the reinforcement of the Alimenta Brasil program.