‘I’ve been discovering my body more and more’, says Vitão when talking about anal pleasure

vitãowho lately has been talking openly about his sexuality, in an interview with Quem magazine, the singer commented on anal pleasure, especially for the male audience.

“We talk very little and it’s still a huge taboo. We’ve always understood that if someone passes close to our c *, they’re already labeled something. I have been discovering my body more and more, pleasure in infinite ways”, said Vitão.

“We can feel pleasure in many ways and not just sexually. But we stick to heteronormative sex, man, woman, penetration and came. Ended. The most pleasure zone in men is the prostate. Why do we hide it from ourselves? Why can’t we talk about it? Just feel pleasure and fuck. It doesn’t fit you anywhere.”

“I have been trying to be able to talk about these things openly, to break these places that we insist on putting ourselves. Talking to the boys, establishing a direct relationship with those who accompany me. Brother, you can dress any way you want, you can enjoy your prostate, you can talk any way you want and that doesn’t have to label you at all. I believe there will be a moment when we can just live. Just be and exist the way you want, relate to whoever you want”, concluded the artist.