Jade Picon moves to the mansion where a former Flamengo player lived and becomes a neighbor of Gabigol

Jade Picon moves to the mansion where a former Flamengo player lived and becomes a neighbor of Gabigol

Jade Picon already has a home to call her own in Rio. The influencer and former BBB left the hotel where she was staying, near Estúdios Globo, and has just moved to a mansion in a luxury condominium, in Barra, in the West Zone of Rio. Jade settled in the property where former Flamengo player Andreas Pereira lived, who is now playing for Fulham, in England.

Jade Picon's new residence in Rio
Jade Picon’s new residence in Rio Photo: EXTRA

Part of the change was still being made last Wednesday morning, when Jade Picon came to post a photo in a bikini already in the new home she rented. In the luxury condominium, she will be a neighbor of Gabigol, a Flamengo striker.

Jade Picon already posted from the new house
Jade Picon already posted the new house Photo: reproduction / instagram

Jade, who is from São Paulo, moved to Rio because of the recording of “Travessia”, the next nine o’clock soap opera, written by Glória Perez. In the plot, she will give life to the digital influencer Chiara and will be paired with Chay Suede.

Jade Picon moves to new house in Rio
Jade Picon moves to a new house in Rio Photo: reproduction/ instagram and extra

