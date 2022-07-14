James Webb Space Telescope: differences in Hubble’s image of the same point in the Universe

7 hours ago

Credit, NASA photo caption, The difference between the two images is noticeable.

The release of the first photo taken by the James Webb Space Telescope by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on Monday (12/7) left many people, especially those passionate about astronomy, amazed at the details it reveals about the Universe.

What the now famous image shows is a cluster of galaxies in the constellation of Volans, known by the name SMACS 0723.

The image captured what celestial bodies looked like over 13 billion years ago.

“The image is amazing on its own. But what we can do with it is what excites me the most,” Amber Straugh, the scientist behind the project, told the BBC.

However, this is not the first time that a man-made space telescope has pointed to the same area.

Webb’s predecessor, the Hubble telescope, launched into space in 1990, had already taken an image of the same cluster.

The differences, in depth and accuracy, are visible to the naked eye, but why are they so noticeable?

According to the US space agency, NASA, the James Webb telescope does not replace the Hubble, but is a successor, whose capabilities “are not identical”.

“Webb is dedicated to observing the Universe in infrared light, while Hubble will continue to study it mainly in ultraviolet and optical waves, although it has some infrared capability,” NASA said on its official website.

He adds: “Webb also has a much larger mirror than Hubble.”

This makes Webb’s photos much sharper, because Webb’s technique “cleans” interstellar dust from the images, whereas Hubble’s does not.

Something that also allows the brightness of some stars that previously appeared faded to be captured.

For this reason, it took Hubble several weeks to visualize this “part” of the Universe, while Webb took only about 12 hours.