James Webb Space Telescope: differences in Hubble’s image of the same point in the Universe

Raju Singh 5 hours ago

Photos produced by the Hubble and James Webb telescopes side by side

Credit, NASA

photo caption,

The difference between the two images is noticeable.

The release of the first photo taken by the James Webb Space Telescope by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on Monday (12/7) left many people, especially those passionate about astronomy, amazed at the details it reveals about the Universe.

What the now famous image shows is a cluster of galaxies in the constellation of Volans, known by the name SMACS 0723.

The image captured what celestial bodies looked like over 13 billion years ago.

“The image is amazing on its own. But what we can do with it is what excites me the most,” Amber Straugh, the scientist behind the project, told the BBC.

