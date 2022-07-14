João Guilherme has exposed intimacy with his ex’s brother

+ Luciano Huck buys a phenomenon and summons another star to share command with him at Globo

+Filó makes a humiliating demand for José Leôncio and suffocates him with an outcome in Pantanal: “I never said”

Leo Picon and João Guilherme traveled together

João Guilherme, son of the country singer Leonardo, like his father, he always sees his name involved in some controversy and turns and moves is one of the most talked about subjects on social networks.

Thus, this Tuesday (12), João Guilherme took his fans and followers by surprise on social networks when he came up with a new look. It turns out that, on a walk with his ex-brother-in-law, Leo Picon, ex-BBB22’s brother Jade Picon, and Rafaella Santos, sister of famous football player Neymar, the young actor caused by exposing a new haircut.

While João Guilherme, Leo Picon and Rafaela Santos were taking a boat trip in Ibiza, Spain, Leonardo’s son made the decision to cut his locks: “This one was one of the cut options. Leo Picon and Rafaella are going to open a salon”, wrote the famous in the caption of a video posted on Instagram.

João Guilherme has leaked video using drugs, after singer detonates Zé Droguinha and Leonardo attack: “Vagabundo” “Best decision of my life”, assumes Faustão’s son, after bariatric surgery and loss of 80 kg; see before and after João Guilherme, son of Leonardo, has had enough, evades the question, but decides to assume preference once and for all

Great friends

Leo Picon also declared himself to João Guilherme on his own social networks. Although the relationship between Jade Picon and the young actor did not last long, the boys showed that they maintained a great partnership and friendship: “On vacation with the ex-brother-in-law”, wrote digital influencer when publishing a photo with his friend.

In the stories of his profile on Instagram there was also a post. João Guilherme opened the game and revealed that he fell in love with the destination chosen for the short vacations with Leo Picon and Rafaella Santos. “It has become my favorite destination in the whole world. Not at all because of the parties. I preferred the ones from São Paulo. Nature here is priceless,” he said.