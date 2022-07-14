Job application has more than 5 thousand vacancies open in the country – News

Salesperson and attendant are the positions for which there are more vacancies available in the Trampoline, a job vacancy application, which currently has 5,200 open job opportunities. According to a survey by the tool itself, from January to May this year there was a 117% growth in the number of ads, compared to the same period in 2021.

“As unemployment declines in Brazil, job opportunities grow, especially in operational sectors. Most of the available positions are linked to commerce and do not require much experience”, says Bruno Rizzato, product director at Trampolim.

He refers to decrease in unemployment rate registered in Brazil in the quarter ended in May 2022, which was 9.8%, according to information released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) on June 30. There are 1.4 million fewer people in the group of unemployed in the country compared to the previous quarter.





There are 422 vacancies for salespeople and 300 for attendants, but they are also in high-profile professions such as seamstress (cutting and sewing), with 269 opportunities, general assistant, with 180 job offers, and receptionist, with 142. Most are in the state of São Paul. This ranking, of the positions with the highest demand, shows the recovery of the commerce and services sectors.

“The creation of new jobs is directly linked to the recovery of the economy and the opening of new businesses. There are opportunities especially for professionals in operational positions, which have been the most affected by the recession of recent years. It’s a great time to try to re-enter the market”, explains Rizzato.

Trampolim is a collaborative job application that works like a social network: it is the users themselves who post open vacancies, from small establishments, stores in the neighborhood where they live, and from places that do not usually disclose their selection processes on job sites. traditional. The advantage is being able to find opportunities closer to home, without having to distribute CV door-to-door and without the need to participate in various groups of messaging applications and social networks.



