John Bolton Says He Helped Plan Coups, Denies Trump Threat to US Democracy

THE WASHINGTON POST – Former national security adviser to the White House John Bolton said Tuesday that it was a “mistake” to believe that the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol was part of a “carefully planned coup d’état” by the president. Donald Trump. Bolton claimed to have experience orchestrating coups d’état, and said there was a difference between what happened on American soil.

Bolton was asked by journalist Jake Tapper on CNN’s “The Lead” program if Trump was unable to hear “no” from his advisers – as the then president was warned that it was illegal to try to reverse the election – to which Bolton responded. that he “hears no one”. After claiming that Trump’s allegations of voter fraud were indefensible, Bolton said it was wrong to think the episode was planned.

“That’s not how Donald Trump does things,” he said. “It’s a rambling on one side, a vague idea on the other, a plan that falls and another arises – that’s what he was doing.” According to him, the Capitol Hill episode was just another example of “Donald Trump looking out for Donald Trump’s interests,” he said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

Tapper returned to the question, arguing that “you don’t have to be brilliant to try a coup”, which motivated Bolton’s answer about experience with the topic. “As someone who helped to plan coups d’état – not here, but, you know, elsewhere – it takes a lot of work, and that’s not what (Trump) did,” he said.

.@jaketapper: “One doesn’t have to be brilliant to attempt a coup.”

John Bolton: “I disagree with that, as someone who has helped planned coups d’etat—not here, but you know, other places—it takes a lot of work.” pic.twitter.com/y07V1Fo81y — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) July 12, 2022

Bolton’s comments are unusual, as US officials United States generally avoid using the term “coup” when talking about foreign policy matters. The remarks went viral, with a Twitter hack that had more than 2 million views earlier this Wednesday, the 13th.

Bolton’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the The Washington Post.

During the interview, Tapper took up the subject again and pressed Bolton to elaborate on his “experience with planned scams”, asking if they were “successful scams”.

Bolton said, amid laughter, he would not go into details, but replied that in his 2020 memoir he wrote about US support for an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow the Venezuelan president. Nicolas Maduro in 2019.

“Not that we had much to do with it,” Bolton said, “but I saw what it took for an opposition to try to overthrow an illegally elected president, and they failed.”

Tuesday’s remarks were a departure from Bolton’s earlier remarks about the Venezuela. “This is clearly not a scam,” he told reporters in 2019.

A longtime Republican hawk, Bolton served as Trump’s national security adviser for 17 months before a turbulent 2019 breakup. Prior to that, he played a major role in gun control during the Trump administration. George W. Bush and served as ambassador to the United Nations in 2005 and 2006.

Bolton has often embraced US foreign intervention, having supported the invasion of Iraq in 2003 and advocated regime change in the Will months before joining the Trump administration.

John Bolton, then national security adviser to the White House, watches Donald Trump’s 2019 statement. Photograph: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

His comments about coup planning come as the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack presented evidence on Tuesday that Trump urged right-wing extremists to march on Capitol Hill and had secret plans to direct his supporters there.

“The notion that Donald Trump was as competent as the Venezuelan opposition is laughable,” Bolton later added to the CNN journalist.

Referring to Bolton’s outspoken résumé of stroke planning, Tapper said he felt like there were “other things you’re not telling me.”

Bolton replied: “I think… I’m sure it is.”