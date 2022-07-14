Johnny Depp x Amber Heard: Judge refuses to overturn the case – 07/13/2022 – Illustrated

The judge in the case involving Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard did not accept the request for annulment of the case requested by the defense of the actress, who lost the case, having to pay a compensation of US$ 10 million to her ex-husband.

The argument put forward by Heard’s lawyers centered on the identity of one of the jurors. The individual identified in official documents as “juror 15” was not born in 1945, as the case records predicted, because he was replaced by his son, who has the same name and lives in the same residence as him.

Despite this, according to the specialized portal TMZ, the judge in the case did not accept to put the verdict under suspicion, claiming that such an observation could have been made earlier and that the reason for it to have been raised now is the result of the trial.

Another issue raised by Heard’s defense was that the damages against his client would be excessive, but the appeal was also ignored. In response, Depp’s legal team disputed Heard’s claims as unfounded.

After a series of hearings lasting more than six weeks, the legal fight between the two actors was motivated by a defamation lawsuit filed by the actor after his ex-wife wrote an opinion article in which he claimed to be a victim of domestic violence during the period. where she lived with him. The case ended last month with Depp’s victory.