Joia do Palmeiras, Endrick posts video with provocation to São Paulo | football

One of the main revelations of Palmeiras’ base in recent years, Endrick could be wearing the shirt of São Paulo, this Thursday’s rival, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. And the striker recalled, in a video on social networks, the reason for the dismissal of the Tricolor.

Close to turning 16 and being able to sign a professional contract, Endrick took his first steps in the youth ranks of São Paulo. However, the striker did not continue at the club after a job application for his parents was denied by the board, according to the player’s post. (see video below).

Endrick publishes video pinning São Paulo for dismissal in childhood

Since the age of eight, still playing in a team in Brasília, Endrick was monitored by São Paulo. For three years, the striker and his father, Douglas, went to Cotia twice a year to undergo evaluations.

At the age of 10, Endrick could start living in the accommodation at the CT do São Paulo in Cotia. Tricolor made a proposal, offering a monthly allowance of R$ 150, but the player and family wanted a job for the father and mother, an offer rejected by Tricolor at the time.

After posting a video on social media with bids on Endrick’s participation in a children’s championship, Palmeiras became interested in the player and invited him to audition. The striker was invited to join the under-11 squad, and his father was hired to work at the Football Academy.

Endrick turns 16 on July 21, when he will sign his first contract with Palmeiras. Valid for three seasons, the new contract will have a termination penalty of around 60 million euros (R$ 316 million at the current price).

The English magazine “Fourfourtwo” placed the Palmeirense in the Top10 revelations – he appeared in the eighth position of a list with 50 names. Despite this, it is not yet known whether Endrick will be integrated into the professional squad later this season by coach Abel Ferreira.

After “zeroing” the base and being champion in all categories, Endrick has played in the under-20 team only in games valid for the Brazilian Championship of the category.

