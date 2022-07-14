Jorge Salgado announces the signing of Alex Teixeira’s contract with Vasco: “Scoring goal” | vasco

Alex Teixeira is already a Vasco player. In a public hearing with partners to clarify SAF doubts, on Wednesday night, in São Januário, President Jorge Salgado confirmed the signing of the contract and praised the hiring of the striker.

– Our football department has been talking to 777. Probably something in the window could happen. Today I signed the contract for Alex (Teixeira). It’s a significant boost. It’s a plate goal. We haven’t had a player of this quality for a long time and we will continue to look for reinforcements – said Salgado.

Shortly after, Vasco officially announced the hiring.

Alex met with Vasco this Tuesday, accepted the club’s proposal and left the return routed, after 12 years abroad. This Wednesday, the player’s staff met with the board to adjust the contract and sign it. The announcement is planned to take place this Thursday.

Considered a great promise of Vasco since the base divisions, Alex Teixeira debuted in the main team in February 2008. He was a starter for most of the season, in which he scored eight goals. In 2009, he won the second best player award at the Under-20 World Cup who played with the Brazilian national team. In the same year, he was one of Vasco’s highlights in the Série B title campaign.

In December 2009, the player, then 19 years old, agreed to transfer from Vasco to Shakhtar Donetsk for €6 million. He had a great time in Ukraine and aroused interest from English clubs, including Chelsea and Liverpool. However, Shakhtar played hard for the release and only accepted Jiangsu Suning’s €50 million offer in early 2016.

Alex Teixeira spent four years in China, scoring 68 goals for the club, and transferred to Besiktas in August 2021. He spent one season in Turkey, scored four goals in 31 games and ended his contract amicably. Now you are in the details of returning to São Januário.

