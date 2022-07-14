Jornal Nacional and corporate media were “relevant support” for coup against Dilma and Bolsonaro’s election, study shows

Conclusion is by journalist and linguist Eliara Santana and appears in a recently released academic study and in the book “Jornal Nacional: a political actor on the scene” edit

247 – TV Globo’s Jornal Nacional and other stations that form the so-called “corporate media” were “relevant support” for the consolidation of the coup against former president Dilma Rousseff in 2016 and for the election of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2018

The conclusion is reached by journalist and linguist Eliara Santana, who recently launched an academic study and a book on the subject: “Jornal Nacional: a political actor on the scene”. The details were published by Mauricio Stycer, at UOL, this Thursday (14).

In addition to having contributed to the overthrow of Dilma, Jornal Nacional and its peers contributed to inserting “the country into a context of great social polarization and also of political and economic disruption, extending to the 2018 electoral process and beyond”.

According to Santana, the impeachment process against Dilma would have been different “if it had not been supported and legitimized by the corporate media”, which built a “narrative” to associate the PT with “a corruption never seen before”, as well as to hold Dilma responsible for “an unprecedented economic crisis”.

The corporate press acted to give the air of “very serious issues” to “conjunctural problems”, while positive news about the PT government suffered “silencing”. The researcher recalls the case of Brazil’s departure from the United Nations (UN) hunger map in 2014. The extremely relevant fact only lasted 38 seconds in Jornal Nacional.

The same happened when, under Dilma’s government, Brazil reached the lowest unemployment rate in history (4.8%), in December 2014. TV Globo’s news program gave 30 seconds to report the feat. For comparison, the author rescues news from January 2018, from the government of former coup president Michel Temer, when unemployment reached 12.7%, the worst in five years. Jornal Nacional reported: “signs of economic recovery are still discreet, but enough to encourage more people to look for jobs”.

In preparation for the coup that would take place in 2016, Jornal Nacional reported, in March 2015, a demonstration in favor of Dilma, noting that the organizers of the act were unionists from the CUT. Three days later, when dealing with a demonstration against the government, Jornal Nacional did not disclose who the organizers of the event were. The strategy, explains Santana, was to put the pro-government demonstration under suspicion and give a spontaneity to the protests against the former president.

On the occasion of the disclosure of the leak of an illegal wiretapping, made by the then judge of Lava Jato, Sergio Moro, between Dilma and the ex-president Lula (PT), the way in which the newspaper reported the theme ‘induced the viewers to emotion, to commotion, which is not necessarily positive, but also anger and indignation’, argues Santana. According to the researcher, the news was “staged, with the dramatization of the action and representations of the characters and the intervention of narrators” – William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos – to generate this type of reaction in the public. She highlights the “modalization of voice and intonation (more serious and circumspect at times, effusive at others)” of the newscast presenters.

Regarding the 2018 election, in which Bolsonaro was elected to take over the Planalto Palace, Santana observed a different treatment given by Jornal Nacional to the PT and the then PSL candidate.

Both went through a “silencing” by the news, their statements were not shown, but there is a relevant difference: Lula, who was unfairly imprisoned because of Lava Jato, had his interviews ignored with “negative bias”; Bolsonaro was silenced with “positive bias”, that is, for his own good. TV Globo avoided showing his speeches in order to “not expose a controversial and avowedly homophobic candidate”.

The picture changed after Bolsonaro took office. Jornal Nacional no longer passes a cloth to the chief executive and starts a “frontal clash”, based on allegations of corruption, the death of Marielle Franco and her denialist speeches about the Covid-19 pandemic.

