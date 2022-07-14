José Loreto appears with his daughter playing the piano and enchants

José Loreto shares click of little Bella excited to play the piano

the actor Jose Loreto shared with netizens a beautiful click with her daughter, Bella, four years old. The girl is the result of the artist’s former marriage with the actress, Débora Nascimento. The former couple has been married for approximately seven years.

Shortly after the birth of their daughter, the couple decided to separate. However, the two maintain a good relationship. Jose Loreto and his ex-wife decided to live close by.

The famous opted for the shared custody of the heiress, precisely to facilitate the creation of their only daughter. It is not by chance that, between a break and another of the recordings of the feuilleton, “Pantanal”, the actor is seen next to the girl in moments of pure fun. Even the heartthrob caught the little girl, venturing into the park’s toys on a beautiful sunny day.

This Wednesday afternoon (13), the owl dad shared a very pleasant moment with his daughter, in front of a piano. In the image, the little girl appears hanging between the actor’s neck and back, stretching her little hands to play the instrument along with her father.

Apparently, the little girl inherited the artistic vein of the famous dads. In another record, Jose Loreto made a point of showing the little girl having fun playing the drums. In the click, the girl appears excitedly holding the drumsticks of the instrument, while he is delighted to see her play.

The actor does not hide his love for music. He recently appeared playing the harp in a video shared on social media. “Even the most beautiful band in town stopped to listen to the improvised spell”, he shot in the caption.

Currently, the artist has shared some details behind the scenes of the recording of the soap opera of nine, on TV Globo. In one of them, Bella’s father appears singing alongside actor Gabriel Sater, during a break in the recording of the soap opera. “New duo”, he joked at the time.

