JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley have disappointing results in the 2nd quarter and reinforce the pessimistic tone of the markets

The first data released by major US banks in the second quarter 2022 earnings season has already set the tone for what should be an earnings period marked by strong caution amid concerns about a possible recession.

JPMorgan (JPMC34) on Thursday reported a 28% drop in second-quarter profit to $8.65 billion, worse-than-expected by analysts, as the largest U.S. bank set aside more cash. to cover potential loan losses in the face of growing economic downturn risks.

Earnings per share for the largest US bank between April and June were $2.76, below the consensus of analysts polled by FactSet of $2.89. JPMorgan’s revenue reached US$ 30.72 billion in the second quarter, compared to US$ 30.48 billion in the same period in 2021. The result, however, was also below FactSet’s projection of US$ 31.81 billion.

The bank recorded US$ 1.1 billion in provisions for credit losses, a figure that compares with the US$ 3 billion released in reserves by the institution last year.

The four biggest U.S. banks, Reuters points out, are expected to book $3.5 billion in provisions for losses in the quarter as they brace for a sharp economic slowdown as the Federal Reserve raises aggressively raising interest rates to control inflation.

JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has flagged a range of concerns, including geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence and a “never-before-seen” quantitative tightening as threats to global economic growth mount.

In the US, however, the economy continues to grow and both the labor market and consumer spending remain healthy, Dimon said.

JPMorgan also temporarily suspended share buybacks to further bolster its capital levels.

JPMorgan’s income from its investment banking unit fell 61% to $1.4 billion, hurt mainly by lower fees for advising on transactions and offerings on equity and debt securities.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February and fears of an economic downturn brought down mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in 2022. The value of globally announced deals in the second quarter dropped 25.5% year-over-year. , to $1 trillion, according to Dealogic data.

Morgan Stanley also disappoints

Subsequently, Morgan Stanley (MSBR34) also released its numbers with a profit below estimates for the first time in nine quarters. Its investment banking unit struggled to cope with a drop in corporate transactions worldwide.

The bank earned $2.4 billion, or $1.39 a share, in the quarter ended June 30, down 29.4% from $3.4 billion, or $3.4 billion. $1.85 per share, a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.53 a share, according to data compiled by Refinitiv.

Morgan Stanley’s investment banking income fell 55% to $1.1 billion, with transaction advisory commission income down 10%. Revenues from equity and fixed income subscriptions fell by 86% and 49%, respectively.

Morgan Stanley’s wealth management business, which is seen as a durable source of revenue, did little in the quarter to offset the decline in transaction volume. The unit’s revenue fell 6% and contributed to an 11% decline in the bank’s net income (to US$13.13 billion) and a reduction of about 30% in profit.

The bank also said it incurred a $200 million expense because of a regulatory issue linked to the use of unapproved personal devices and record-keeping requirements.

Just minutes before Wall Street opened, JPMorgan’s shares were down 3.14% to $108.40 on the New York Stock Exchange, while Morgan’s shares were down 0.92% to $74. ,29. By 11:20 am (Brasília time), the losses were higher, 4.33% (US$ 107.06) for the JP share and 2.05% (US$ 73.44) for the Morgan share. .

Other major U.S. banks including Citigroup and Wells Fargo report results this week, while Goldman Sachs and Bank of America publish their numbers next week, which could provide more indication of major institutions’ concerns about the economy and the impact already on earnings.

(with Reuters)

