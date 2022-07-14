Juliana Paes pays tribute to ‘Pantanal’, Velho do Rio and Anitta in a photo shoot; see | TV & Famous

At a time people like us, Juliana Paes showed that even on vacation, he cannot disconnect from Brazilian entertainment. The actress wore a beach look that paid homage to the soap opera “Pantanal”, Velho do Rio and Anitta at the same time..

“Girl from Rio Bonito! Proof that I left Pantanal, but Pantanal doesn’t leave me…”, joked Juliana in the caption of the post that also has images taken by the pool with a paradisiacal scenery in the background, shared on the networks socials on Wednesday night, 7/13.

In the first phase of Bruno Luperi’s plot, Juliana gave life to Maria Marruá. “It was very important to be in the Pantanal to compose this character. I had never been there. . A contemplative energy comes, the Pantanal invites you to do that, invites you to lift your ears, cast your gaze outside. This energy of contemplation is ingrained in us”, said the artist in March.

The actress’s family vacations have also yielded fun moments, as happened this Sunday, 7/10. In a bikini, the actress struggled to make the wall challenge (the fever of the moment). But as she balanced, one of her sons went over and patted the actress lightly on the bottom. 😂