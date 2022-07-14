Juliano Cazarré’s wife opens her heart and reveals suffering of a newborn daughter: “It’s not easy”

Letícia explained that the baby, who was born a few days ago, is suffering from pain

Couple has been updating fans about their daughter's picture. Photo: Reproduction/official Instagram of Letícia Cazarré
Recently, the actor Juliano Cazarre and his wife, Letícia, welcomed the newest member of the family, the girl Maria Guilhermina. Despite just a few hours of life, the baby has already had to undergo a delicate surgery, which was successful. Now, the little one is suffering with new pains.

This Thursday (14), the wife of actor shared, through his official Instagram profile, that his newborn daughter has been feeling a lot of pain with the cramps. This problem is very common in babies and has been bothering the baby, who was born at the end of last month.

“The surgery pains are gone, the cramping pains have arrived. Yes, daughter… life is not easy, but being brave like you, everything will be fine,” she wrote. In the published image, Letícia shows Maria Guilhermina still sleeping, apparently, very calm, under her mother’s gaze.

The baby, who arrived in the world at the end of June, had to stay in the ICU as soon as she was born. The measure was taken to treat a rare condition Maria was born with, the Ebstein Anomaly. The newborn underwent surgery shortly after delivery and has been recovering under the watchful eye of her parents.

