“Just accept…”; Corinthians seeks Vitor Pereira to renew contract and is advised of the coach’s planning

Timão’s board is satisfied with the work of the European coach and wants to extend the contract, but should not advance in negotiations until the end of the year.

The Portuguese Victor Pereira live good moment in command of Corinthians. Vice leader of Brazilian championshipTimão has already guaranteed its presence among the eight best teams gives Copa Libertadores of America and has big advantage over the saintsin the dispute for a place in the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup. The return game with the rival takes place this midweek.

The team’s positive campaigns for the season are exciting not just the fansbut also the leaders alvinegro. According to information provided by journalist Jorge Nicola, on the “Yahoo Esportes” portal, the Corinthians is already convinced of the quality and wants to extend the coach’s stay at Parque São Jorge.

However, the club has already been warned of the plans in Victor Pereira and you will have to wait a little longer to advance in the negotiations. Despite having a bond only until December 31, the Portuguese will not open conversations with Timão throughout the season. The coach, throughout his career, always prefers to trade after the competitions of the year are over.

“Vítor only agrees to talk about the renewal at the end of the year. He always did that in his career. nothing anticipated“, revealed a source from Corinthians, whose name was not disclosed. President Duílio Monteiro Alves has already signaled for some time that he wants to rely on the coach for a long time.

During the negotiations for the contract, the representative even offered the Portuguese a contract until the end of his term, in December 2023. Nonetheless, Vítor Pereira opted for a shorter contract, in order to know the reality of Brazilian football. Corinthians returns to the field this Wednesday (13), against Santos, in Vila Belmiro, for the Copa do Brasil – in the first leg, Timão won 4-0 at home.