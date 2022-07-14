Justice accepts Cruzeiro’s request and inserts club in judicial recovery regime – Rádio Itatiaia

As advanced by Rádio Itatiaia, the Court accepted Cruzeiro’s request and accepted that the club enter a judicial recovery regime. The decision is made by the First Business Court of Belo Horizonte, and came out this Wednesday (13).

The decision was signed by the substitute judge Adilon Cláver de Resende, who has already appointed the judicial administrators to monitor the business recovery of Cruzeiro.

“I appoint as Judicial Administrators to act jointly and in coordination, the following legal entities: ACERBI CAMPAGNARO COLNAGO CABRAL SOCIEDADE DE ADVOGADOS (…) represented by lawyer Taciani Acerbi Campagnaro Colnago Cabral”, part of the decision reads.

There will be two administrators in this Cruzeiro recovery process, as mentioned in the judge’s decision. “CREDIBILITA ADMINISTRAÇÃO JUDICIAL E SERVIÇOS LTDA. – ME, represented by the lawyer, Alexandre Correa Nasser de Melo”, he adds.

The two law firms will be called by the Justice and will have 48 hours to respond to the call, accepting the work or not, to start their functions as soon as the acceptance is given.

The Justice also determined that in the next 180 days all enforcement actions against Cruzeiro be suspended.

“Except for the actions provided for by article 6, 55 1st, 2nd and 7th and by article 49, 55 3rd and 4th, of Law No. 11.101/2005, I determine the suspension, for a period of 180 (one hundred and eighty) days, counted from the publication of this decision, of all actions and executions against the Debtor, being responsible for the due communication to the respective Courts”, says the document signed by the magistrate.

4% of the value of Cruzeiro’s liabilities will be charged as fees for work, currently set at R$537 million, as informed by Cruzeiro in the initial petition with the request for entry into the recovery regime.

“Considering the Debtor’s ability to pay, as well as the work to be carried out in these records, the complexity of the case, the debt profile, as well as the value practiced in the market for similar activities, I hereby arbitrate the fees of the Judicial Administration in 4 % of the liability declared in the initial (see 51 of article 24 of the LRF), in the proportion of 50% for each legal entity named; the remuneration fixed herein shall be paid in equal and successive installments, on a monthly basis, up to the limit of 60%, pursuant to art. 24, $2 of Law 11.101/05”, points out the judge.

And part of his explanation before confirming Cruzeiro’s request, the judge stressed the importance of the club and that the complicated financial state can be fleeting.

“I also note that the documents brought to the process, by objectively demonstrating the plaintiff’s patrimonial situation, denote, at first sight, that the state of economic and financial crisis she is going through is temporary and also portray a viable perspective of its uplift. It should be noted that the unstable economic situation that has been going through for some time is public knowledge. However, in the same way, there is also no way to despise its already built history and the millions of fans it has captivated throughout its existence, which can be considered perhaps its greatest asset and a fundamental financial asset to be properly exploited in order to keep in activity. However, the path to be followed by this process will indicate, or not, the success of coming to Court of the century-old institution in search of its financial rebalance, which time will tell ”, she explained.

Other requests from Justice

According to a court decision, Cruzeiro will have to present monthly demonstrative accounts. And the club will have to present a judicial recovery plan within 60 days.

“I determine to the Debtor the presentation of monthly statement accounts, while its Judicial Reorganization process lasts, under penalty of dismissal of its administrators and also the presentation of the Reorganization Plan within the non-extendable period of 60 (sixty) days, counted from the publication of this decision, under penalty of conversion into bankruptcy”, points out the decision.

“The Debtor shall create, within 10 (ten) days, its own functionalities in its publicly accessible computerized systems with the information of its submission to the Judicial Reorganization process. (…) Also within 30 (thirty) days, the plaintiff must present the missing documents, required in art. 51 of Law 11.101/2005, in addition to others eventually appointed by the Judicial Administration, Public Ministry and Creditors, if the requirements of this Court are complied with”, he added.