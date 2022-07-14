Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty in sex crime case – 07/14/2022 – Illustrated

Actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty in a London court on Thursday. He is accused of having committed four cases of sexual assault against three men, stemming from incidents that allegedly took place between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire, England.

According to CBS News, he also pleaded not guilty to a rape charge, in which he allegedly made a person engage in sexual activity with penetration without consent. The whistleblowers are currently between 30 and 40 years old.

Spacey appeared in person at the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales in London. The judge said a new trial would begin on June 6, 2023, the British Press Association news agency reported, and granted Spacey continuous unconditional bail.

He was not asked to file a formal appeal at the court session, but his attorney said he “strongly denies any and all criminality in this case.” The judge said an additional hearing will take place early next year.

The actor had previously appeared in Westminster Magistrates Court on June 16 to face the charges. Recognizing his cooperation in the legal proceedings, the prosecution demanded that the actor be detained in the city — at liberty, but on bail — until the next hearing.

The protagonist of “American Beauty” and the hit series “House of Cards”, Spacey is a recognized actor in Hollywood, having won two Oscar statuettes in his career, which was rocked by allegations of sexual abuse of two 14-year-old boys in 2017. .

He was also charged in the US state of Massachusetts with placing his hands on the private parts of an 18-year-old at a bar, after getting him drunk, in July 2016. Those charges were dropped in 2019.

The wave of accusations that destroyed his career corresponded to the emergence of the #MeToo movement, which was born from the case of powerful American film producer Harvey Weinstein.

The actor, however, rehearses his return to the big Hollywood studios with the film “1242 – Gateway to the West”. Spacey is cast as one of the main characters in the feature by Hungarian director Peter Soos, which will be filmed in October this year.