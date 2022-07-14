Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sex crimes charges in London court | Pop & Art

At the session, the trial of the case, in which Spacey is responsible for five sexual crimes, was scheduled to take place in June 2023. Until then, the Oscar-winning actor will be free.

This Thursday’s session took place at the Crown Court of Southwark, in the south of the English capital.

In 2017, Spacey saw his successful career, led by the series “House of Cards, shaken by sexual assault allegations in the United States – later dropped. In May of this year, however, he was accused again, this time in London, of sexual assaults against three men.

Spacey, once one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, was dropped from the TV show “House of Cards” and removed from the movie “All the Money in the World” after allegations of sexual misconduct came to light.

The actor who won the Oscars for best actor in “American Beauty” and best supporting actor in “The Usual Suspects” has previously denied all allegations of misconduct.