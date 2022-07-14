Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Expecting Their Child Together Through Surrogacy, Says TMZ

To Page Six, a representative of the businesswoman confirmed the news and said that the movement for a second heir of the ex-couple began last year. “We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for her kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family”he said.
link canvas-text-block canvas-text-block-permalink canvas-text-block–default ” data-context=”{“section”:”permalink”,”name”:”text_block”}”>
Khloé and Tristan live a back-and-forth relationship, always marked by the athlete’s betrayals. The two have a daughter together, four-year-old True. During the reality show “The Kardashians”, they had already talked about expanding the family, but the plans were “paused” after Tristan impregnated another woman.
Maralee Nichols gave birth to a son by the basketball player last year when he and Khloé were still together, which caused the couple to split. An insider confirmed that the plans for the second baby were already in place when the betrayal happened. “Khloé and Tristan already had the baby planned when the scandal broke. At that moment, Khloé was just, ‘I’m going to do this alone’”revealed.
Also according to the publication, Kardashian has been talking openly with friends since before last Christmas about having the child. The baby’s sex was not disclosed. Khloé and Tristan ended their relationship in December.