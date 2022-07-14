Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Expecting Their Child Together Through Surrogacy, Says TMZ

To Page Six, a representative of the businesswoman confirmed the news and said that the movement for a second heir of the ex-couple began last year. “We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for her kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family”he said.

Which is? This Wednesday (13), TMZ stated that Khloé Kardashian is expecting a child with her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson. According to the outlet, several sources have stated that the baby will be born via surrogacy, and its arrival is imminent — a matter of a few days. However, another insider said the baby may have already been born.

link canvas-text-block canvas-text-block-permalink canvas-text-block–default ” data-context=”{“section”:”permalink”,”name”:”text_block”}”>