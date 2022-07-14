King of Rock’s family was a burden to the film’s director

Producing a movie about a real celebrity that has thousands of fans is not an easy task. Much less when it comes to one of the biggest names in world music. This is the case of “Elvis”, the biopic of the king of rock that hits Brazilian cinemas today.

Directed by Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge”), the film sets out to tell the star’s story through the eyes of his controversial manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. Because it is a feature about such a well-known figure, the director had to be extra careful with the way he would approach the character. THE splashsaid that, in addition to the normal pressure from producers, he also dealt with the expectations of his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, and daughter, Lisa Marie.

“It was a different pressure, I would say. You feel the pressure from the studios and the finances, because you want to make sure they don’t leave the project. But [estava lidando com] Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s faith.”

The filmmaker explained that he briefly met mother and daughter before filming began and, due to the covid-19 pandemic, which began during production, Luhrmann had no contact with the two. “Suddenly, we were all isolated because of the pandemic, but their faith was a burden.”

The weight of making a movie is one thing, but the responsibility of telling the story of a father, a husband or a grandfather is very big.

For the director, it was necessary to be very careful with the way that Elvis would be portrayed. “A movie is a powerful tool, it can do a lot of damage. Storytelling is a powerful tool and you can damage a lot of things through the way you tell it. So I wanted to do the opposite of that: bring out the humanity of Elvis.” , its relevance and why it is relevant today, and always will be.”

The same weight felt by Baz Luhrmann also pressured Austin Butler, the actor who plays Elvis Presley in the film. “He was Priscilla’s husband and Lisa Marie’s father, so it was a lot of pressure,” he told splash.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley on their wedding day, 1967 Image: Getty Images

be Priscilla

As for Olivia DeJonge, Priscilla from “Elvis”, the fact that her character is still alive made the process a little easier. “You know what you have to do, it’s all there,” she said. However, she believes that there is also a negative part: “there will be comparisons”.

I’m so grateful to have this opportunity, because it’s a challenge to put yourself in that place and play someone who’s going to eventually see the movie.

The result

Upon watching “Elvis”, Priscilla and Lisa Marie were quite happy with the title. During the film’s premiere in Memphis, in which splash was present, the ex-wife of the king of rock was only praise for the production.

“My family and I are here to support this movie and thank everyone who’s been in it. Baz, you’re a genius.”

As for Austin Butler’s performance, Priscilla was under the impression that the actor became a real Elvis and was “spiritually guided” by the singer during filming.

Baz Luhrmann, Olivia DeJong and Austin Butler at the premiere of ‘Elvis’. The three were highly praised by the family of the king of rock Image: Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley used social media to praise the actor. She’s been a long time without posting anything on her profiles since her son Benjamin Keough died in 2020. “I haven’t posted in a while because there really isn’t much to say as I am and will forever be grieving the loss of my son. Navigating through this hideous pain that destroyed and shattered my heart and soul into almost nothing swallowed me whole,” he wrote.

However, Elvis’ daughter liked the film so much that she wanted to talk to fans, even though she was bereaved. “Let me just say it’s nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite,” she stated, adding that Austin Butler “channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully.”

The positive response relieved Butler. “I couldn’t be happier. Really, I keep saying this, I keep pinching myself, because it feels like a dream. No other job has meant as much to me and I’ve never put so much of my soul and who I am into something like this movie.”

I finished filming and I had no idea what the end result would look like. We made a lot of sacrifices during the process, and you’re hoping it will work out. The fact that it has such an important meaning for them leaves me speechless.

DeJonge shared the same feeling: “It’s such a relief! To feel her approval [Priscilla] it’s like i can finally breathe after all these years. It’s so amazing to have the support of her, and the whole family. It’s more than we could have asked for!”

*The reporter traveled at the invitation of Warner Bros.