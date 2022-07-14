Know the two options to watch the match between Corinthians and Santos for the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians and Santos face each other on Wednesday night to define who will qualify for the next stage of the Copa do Brasil. The match will be held at Vila Belmiro and the ball rolls at 21:30. The match has two transmission options.

The duel will be broadcast on an open network by Rede Globo. The narration will be by Cléber Machado and the comments are by Ana Thaís Matos, Roger Flores, in addition to Salvio Spinola at Central do Apito.

The other option to watch the match is by SportTV, closed channel belonging to the Globo Group. In it, the transmission will be led by Milton Leite and with comments by Maurício Noriega, Ricardinho and Fernanda Colombo.

Fans can still follow the match through three options made available by the My Helm. See pre, during and post game coverage alternatives:

Real-time narration, starting at 8:30 pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

transmission in YouTube which starts at 6:30 pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

which starts at 6:30 pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game; transmission in Glue, Faithful!, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli. THE live It also starts at 6:30 pm.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians got a good advantage in the first leg, beating Santos 4-0 at Neo Química Arena. With the score built, Timão can lose by up to three goals difference, which still manages to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

