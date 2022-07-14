Lais Ribeiro marries former NBA player Joakim Noah in Trancoso – Vogue

+



Lais Ribeiro marries former NBA player Joakim Noah in Trancoso (Photo: Disclosure)

This Wednesday (13), the model from Piauí Lais Ribeiro married the former NBA player Joakim Noah during a ceremony in Trancoso, Bahia.

The celebration brought together friends and family of the couple who initially celebrated at Pousada Estrela D’Água and then moved on to the Villa 21 space.

“Celebrating this very important moment in Brazil has a very special meaning for me. I love showing Brazilian culture to my friends, especially the Northeastern one, so rich in many aspects. Because it’s in Brazil, the important people in my life will be able to celebrate this moment. so special with us,” said the model.

Famous names like the South African model are in town Candice Swanepoelthe Portuguese Sara Sampaiothe american Jasmine Tookesthe actress Cleo and the photographer Eduardo Bravin.

On the part of the groom, basketball players Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson, Thabo Sefolosha and Luol Deng arrived in Brazil.

The designer responsible for Lais’ dress is Galia Lahav.

See photos from the ceremony below.

Lais Ribeiro marries former NBA player Joakim Noah in Trancoso (Photo: Disclosure)

Lais Ribeiro marries former NBA player Joakim Noah in Trancoso (Photo: Disclosure)

Lais Ribeiro marries former NBA player Joakim Noah in Trancoso (Photo: Disclosure)

Lais Ribeiro marries former NBA player Joakim Noah in Trancoso (Photo: Disclosure)

Lais Ribeiro marries former NBA player Joakim Noah in Trancoso (Photo: Disclosure)

Lais Ribeiro marries former NBA player Joakim Noah in Trancoso (Photo: Disclosure)

Lais Ribeiro marries former NBA player Joakim Noah in Trancoso (Photo: Disclosure)

Lais Ribeiro marries former NBA player Joakim Noah in Trancoso (Photo: Disclosure)

Lais Ribeiro marries former NBA player Joakim Noah in Trancoso (Photo: Disclosure)

Lais Ribeiro marries former NBA player Joakim Noah in Trancoso (Photo: Disclosure)

Model Sara Sampaio, one of the couple’s godmothers (Photo: Disclosure)

The model Jasmine Tookes, one of the bridesmaids of the couple (Photo: Disclosure)

Lais Ribeiro marries former NBA player Joakim Noah in Trancoso (Photo: Disclosure)

Candice Swanepoel at the wedding (Photo: Disclosure)

Pre Party

The guests began the “warm up” for the wedding on Monday night with a pre-party. At the welcome event, at Teatro L’Occitane, everyone dressed in white and celebrated with a show of Elba Ramalho and the musician Barrington Levy.

Elba Ramalho and Lais Ribeiro during the pre-wedding party on Monday (11) (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Elba Ramalho and Joakim Noah during the pre-wedding party on Monday (11) (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Religious

Last Saturday (09/07), they said the first “yes” in a religious ceremony at the Miguel Alves de Arcanjo church, in Miguel Alves, Laís’ hometown. The event was very intimate and restricted to family and friends. Check out the photo below.

Last Saturday (09/07), Lais Ribeiro and Joakim Noah said the first “yes” in a religious ceremony at the Miguel Alves de Arcanjo church, in Miguel Alves, the model’s hometown (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Last Saturday (09/07), Lais Ribeiro and Joakim Noah said the first “yes” in a religious ceremony at the Miguel Alves de Arcanjo church, in Miguel Alves, the model’s hometown (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Engagement

Noah proposed in 2019 during the Burning Man music and art festival, one of the most iconic in the United States. The couple started dating a year earlier.

The athlete is the grandson of Cameroonians and son of French tennis player Yannick Noah, winner of Roland Garros. Joakim retired from the NBA in March 2021 at age 36.

The supermodel is the mother of 13-year-old Alexandre, who has an autism spectrum diagnosis.

