Last hours of Prime Day: JBL headphones and speakers on offer

Raju Singh 25 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on Last hours of Prime Day: JBL headphones and speakers on offer 0 Views


Last hours of Prime Day: JBL headphones and speakers on offer

Image: Amazon/Reproduction

Prime Day 2022 is coming to an end. Anyone who wants to take advantage of Amazon’s latest offers on JBL headphones and speakers needs to hurry, as promotional prices continue until 11:59 pm this Wednesday (13) or while supplies last.

Check out the JBL products that are still on offer!

JBL Tune Headphones

Prime Day Offers

The wireless product has an autonomy of up to 40 hours (combined with the use of the charging case), has IPX4 water resistance and active noise cancellation technology. In the offer, exclusive to Prime customers, the product is discounted by R$210, and can be purchased for R$489.

Learn more about the product:

JBL Tune Headphones

JBL Tune 230NCTWS In-Ear Bluetooth Headset Black – JBLT230NCTWSBLK

BRL 531

Sound Box Wind 2

JBL offers

Indicated for bikers, the bluetooth box comes with a support to place on the handlebars and offers continuous playback of up to 10 hours. The gadget also has IPX7 resistance, LCD display and digital FM reception. During Prime Day, the discount is 20%, starting at R$ 184.90.

Learn more about the product:

JBL Wind 2 Sound Box

Bluetooth Speaker JBL Wind 2 5W FM Black – JBLWIND2

BRL 220

Soundbar JBL Bar MultiBeam

Soundbar on Prime Day

To improve the audio experience when watching movies or playing games on TV, the JBL soundbar is starting at a discount of R$695.09, lowering the price to R$1,299.90, and can be paid in up to 12 installments of R$108 .38 interest free. The product has a 5.0-channel 125W Soundbar, bluetooth connectivity and built-in Chromecast compatibility, AirPlay and Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM).

Learn more about the product:

Soundbar JBL Bar MultiBeam

Soundbar JBL Bar MultiBeam 5.0 Channels 125W With Bluetooth – JBLBAR50MBBLKBR

BRL 1,699

Also check out other exclusive Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals:

Gizmodo Brazil can earn commission on sales. Pricing is automatically obtained through an API and may be out of date with Amazon.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Realme 9 is launched in Brazil with a 108 MP camera; see price | Cell

Realme announced the launch in Brazil of Realme 9, a top-of-the-line phone with a 108 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved