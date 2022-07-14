Last hours of Prime Day: JBL headphones and speakers on offer

Prime Day 2022 is coming to an end. Anyone who wants to take advantage of Amazon’s latest offers on JBL headphones and speakers needs to hurry, as promotional prices continue until 11:59 pm this Wednesday (13) or while supplies last.

Check out the JBL products that are still on offer!

JBL Tune Headphones

The wireless product has an autonomy of up to 40 hours (combined with the use of the charging case), has IPX4 water resistance and active noise cancellation technology. In the offer, exclusive to Prime customers, the product is discounted by R$210, and can be purchased for R$489.

JBL Tune Headphones JBL Tune 230NCTWS In-Ear Bluetooth Headset Black – JBLT230NCTWSBLK

BRL 531

Sound Box Wind 2

Indicated for bikers, the bluetooth box comes with a support to place on the handlebars and offers continuous playback of up to 10 hours. The gadget also has IPX7 resistance, LCD display and digital FM reception. During Prime Day, the discount is 20%, starting at R$ 184.90.

JBL Wind 2 Sound Box Bluetooth Speaker JBL Wind 2 5W FM Black – JBLWIND2

BRL 220

Soundbar JBL Bar MultiBeam

To improve the audio experience when watching movies or playing games on TV, the JBL soundbar is starting at a discount of R$695.09, lowering the price to R$1,299.90, and can be paid in up to 12 installments of R$108 .38 interest free. The product has a 5.0-channel 125W Soundbar, bluetooth connectivity and built-in Chromecast compatibility, AirPlay and Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM).

Soundbar JBL Bar MultiBeam Soundbar JBL Bar MultiBeam 5.0 Channels 125W With Bluetooth – JBLBAR50MBBLKBR

BRL 1,699

