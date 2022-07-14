last hours to buy Canon SL3 with R$ 1,100 off

For those looking for a semi-professional DSLR camera, Prime Day 2022 is promoting the Canon EOS Rebel SL3 with exactly R$ 1,121 off (offer link). The discount is valid until 23:59 this Wednesday (13) or while stocks last.

The camera has a CMOS sensor (APS-C) with 24.1 megapixels, with ISO sensitivity ranging from 100 to 25,600 (expandable to 51,200). The Canon product is capable of recording videos in 4K at 24 frames per second, Full HD at up to 60 frames, as well as a time-lapse function.

In addition to the viewfinder, the DSLR has a 3-inch swiveling LCD viewfinder, which rotates 180 degrees. The lens that comes with the kit is an 18-55 mm and has a focus system being done through 9 cross-type AF points.

In terms of connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 4 and Wi-Fi, and can be controlled through the “Canon Camera Connect” app. It is also possible to use the camera in Webcam mode, for lives and other live broadcasts.

Currently, this Canon model is the best seller in Amazon’s “Digital Automatic Cameras” category. In the Prime Day offer, the camera can be purchased for R$4,878, and can be paid in up to 12 installments of R$406.50.

