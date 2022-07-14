LATAM will be the first company to return to serving hot snacks on flights in Brazil

Yadunandan Singh 51 seconds ago Business Comments Off on LATAM will be the first company to return to serving hot snacks on flights in Brazil 0 Views

After announcing the return of in-flight service in its operations, the LATAM informed that it will be the first airline to return to serving hot snacks on domestic flights in Brazil. As of Friday (15), Premium Economy passengers will again be served sandwiches on domestic flights lasting more than 2 hours.

LATAM hot snacks

With the novelty, almost 45% of the routes operated by LATAM within the country will offer hot snacks for passengers on board Premium Economy, always including a vegetarian option.

The company also announced news for those who fly in Premium Economy on routes with less than 2 hours of operation, or corporate routes. Also from Friday, it will be possible to choose, free of charge, up to two snacks, according to the offer, between muffins, chips, chocolates and cereal bars on board.

Corporate routes are the cases of flights between São Paulo/Congonhas and Rio de Janeiro/Santos Dumont, Brasília, Porto Alegre or Belo Horizonte/Confins, for example.

Return from in-flight service on LATAM

Since June 1, LATAM has resumed serving snacks (sweet and savory) and drinks (water, coffee, juice and soda) free of charge on its domestic flights in Brazil, after Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) released the suspended service. due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is worth remembering that the use of a face mask during national flights remains mandatory, as a protective measure, and removal is allowed only for food and hydration.

Will anyone flying LATAM’s Premium Economy take advantage of the news?

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

US inflation is widespread, Fed will need to raise rates faster, analysts say

The US consumer price index (CPI) came in above average market forecasts and soured investors’ …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved