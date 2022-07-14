LATAM will be the first company to return to serving hot snacks on flights in Brazil

After announcing the return of in-flight service in its operations, the LATAM informed that it will be the first airline to return to serving hot snacks on domestic flights in Brazil. As of Friday (15), Premium Economy passengers will again be served sandwiches on domestic flights lasting more than 2 hours.

With the novelty, almost 45% of the routes operated by LATAM within the country will offer hot snacks for passengers on board Premium Economy, always including a vegetarian option.

The company also announced news for those who fly in Premium Economy on routes with less than 2 hours of operation, or corporate routes. Also from Friday, it will be possible to choose, free of charge, up to two snacks, according to the offer, between muffins, chips, chocolates and cereal bars on board.

Corporate routes are the cases of flights between São Paulo/Congonhas and Rio de Janeiro/Santos Dumont, Brasília, Porto Alegre or Belo Horizonte/Confins, for example.

Return from in-flight service on LATAM

Since June 1, LATAM has resumed serving snacks (sweet and savory) and drinks (water, coffee, juice and soda) free of charge on its domestic flights in Brazil, after Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) released the suspended service. due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is worth remembering that the use of a face mask during national flights remains mandatory, as a protective measure, and removal is allowed only for food and hydration.

Will anyone flying LATAM’s Premium Economy take advantage of the news?