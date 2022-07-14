Learn how to buy your car 0 km with up to 30% off

MEI has several advantages, among them, is the possibility to buy a brand new car with a discount between 2.5% and 30%

The Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) has several advantages and one of them is little known: the possibility of buying a brand new car with a discount between 2.5% and 30% thanks to the ICMS exemption for direct sales.

This benefit is not restricted to commercial vehicles, however the discount is not fixed, varying according to each manufacturer, in addition to taking into account the model chosen and the number of cars that will be purchased.

In order for you to purchase your zero kilometer car with up to 30% discount, it is necessary to use your CNPJ MEI and present your personal documents, among others that prove your entrepreneur status, such as the Individual Microentrepreneur Certificate accompanied by the CNPJ card.

In Brazil there are several vehicle manufacturers, including Renault, Volkswagen, Fiat and Chevrolet that have this freedom to sell vehicles to MEI. Among the most purchased cars in this format are Chevrolet Onix, Volkswagen Gol and the Fiat Strada pickup.

That’s because they are popular and common cars to see on the streets and because they have a more affordable price. In this way, it has a good discount, making it easier for the MEI company to purchase its first car with CNPJ.

It is worth mentioning that to be MEI, the annual billing limit must be up to R$ 81 thousand. That is, if the purchase is for a vehicle with a value much higher than this ceiling, or more than one unit, the registration can be inspected. So pay attention to this detail.

However, there are also some disadvantages, such as:

The delivery period can reach up to two months;

There may be different rules regarding the warranty, such as the mileage limit, for example;

A car purchased with a CNPJ must keep its registration for at least one year, which prevents its sale before that period.

