Light (LIGT3) elects Octávio Lopes, founder of Equatorial (EQTL3), as new CEO; shares close with a jump of 11.72%

Light (LIGT3) reported on Tuesday night that its board of directors had elected Octávio Lopes as CEO.

The executive assumes command of the company on August 15. He is the founder of Equatorial Energia (EQTL3), a company in the Brazilian electricity sector recognized for its levels of efficiency and ability to recover loss-making assets.

The market reaction to the announcement is positive. Assets rose by 11.72% to R$5.91.

Lopes also worked at the private equity company GP Investments and held seats on the boards of directors of several companies, including Magnesita, RHI Magnesita, Gafisa, Webmotors and Light itself. He is currently CEO of Tok & Stok.

Light had been looking for a CEO since late June, when Raimundo Nonato presented his resignation, which led to a sharp drop of more than 15% in the company’s shares in the post-announcement session. The electric company said it would follow through with its action plan.

Although it was justified by “personal reasons”, Nonato’s departure was interpreted in the market as evidence of the difficulties faced by the Rio de Janeiro electric company in carrying out a successful turnaround of its operations, mainly in improving its loss levels. Nonato also had a career at Equatorial Energia.

With the arrival of Lopes, Wilson Poit, who had temporarily assumed command of the group, returns to the position of chairman of the board of directors.

For Alexandre Kogake, analyst at Eleven, the announcement of the arrival of Lopes is positive because it brings a name with experience in the case of turnaround of electricity distribution companies.

(with Reuters)

