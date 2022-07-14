Long “Rua Guaicurus” was made with little money and a lot of conversation – Cultura

The film was filmed in two hotels in the Lower Center of Belo Horizonte. (photo: Embaba Filmes/Disclosure) “Rua Guaicurus”, a feature film by Joo Borges that premieres this Thursday (7/14) at UNA Cine Belas Artes, in Belo Horizonte, a small miracle of cinematographic production. It was carried out with just R$90,000, via the Municipal Culture Incentive Law, in two hotels in the historic red-light district of Belo Horizonte (in operation since the 1950s), one of the largest in Brazil.

A hybrid film, which is between documentary and fiction, highlights three women who work in hotels: one more experienced, who is trying to leave prostitution (Shirley Santos); another one that is established and knows how to deal with the squeamishness of the profession (Elizabeth Miguel); and a third that is arriving now, trying to improve her life (Ariadina Paulino, the only professional actress of the trio).

The camera is very close and intimate to the characters and the environment, accompanying the daily lives of these women – it does not judge or mask the situations. Ariadina’s character, for example, listens attentively and with humor to what Elizabeth explains to her about a client. Later, she cries when she starts doing a show.

Shirley, who has worked on the street and in nightclubs, talks about the safety of Guaicurus hotels and the brutality she suffered on shows with violent men. She ends up developing a relationship with an old client (actor Carlos Francisco), who gives her monthly help to raise her child.

System

The system at Guaicurus is simple – the prostitute pays the hotel owner her daily fee and receives clients there. In 2017, at the time of filming, the daily cost R$150 – and the program, from R$30.

Born in BH, the director had never visited Rua do Baixo Centro until 2016, when he participated in an artistic residency in partnership with the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais (APROSMIG). Borges produced a series of images of the prostitutes using an infrared camera.

With the project for the film approved, he began the task of trying to gain access to hotels and sex workers. “There was a moment when I thought I wasn’t going to make it, because it’s a profession in which women use aliases to work, that is, they try to hide their own identity. Customers are even more difficult.”

Borges started knocking on hotel doors talking about a movie project and nothing. He then began to pay for programs. “I came in with a tape recorder and started interviewing them. Slowly, I got closer and managed to establish a link with them.” The feature was shot in two hotels, Magnfico and Estilo.

“I couldn’t do anything big (because of the short budget and the single camera). The opening scene (the most elaborate one) was performed after midnight, when the hotel closed and we took the girls to the (room) doors and invited clients to walk down the hall. Most of the time, we filmed only inside the rooms, because that was what we could do”, comments Borges.

It took 12 days of filming. Borges had the script written based on conversations with the professionals. “I would read the script to see if they agreed, and they ended up getting into the story. Most of the materiality of the film comes from my observations, nothing has been invented. At the time of filming, I explained how and with whom the scenes would be, I gave all the intentionality. But they spoke in their own words, hence the documentary tone,” he says.

“GUAICURUS STREET”

(Brazil, 2019, 75min., by Joo Borges) – Premieres at 7pm this Thursday (14/7), at UNA Cine Belas Artes.