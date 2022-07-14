Love and Thunder banned in China for including LGBTQIA+ scenes

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter‎Marvel Studios’ apparent losing streak in China continues with ‎‎Thor: Love and Thunder, which was banned from showing for including LGBTQIA+ footage.‎

The regulator will not give the green light due to elements such as Korg’s two parents, her on-screen moment with another Kronan, as well as hints at Valkyrie’s bisexuality (both in dialogue and in a specific scene).‎

It is the sixth film by the studio not to be approved in the country. The others were ‎‎Black Widow‎‎, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‎‎, ‎‎Eternal‎‎, ‎‎Spider-Man: No Return Home‎‎ and ‎‎Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. ‎

Many considered China to be the world’s second-largest market for major Hollywood productions, but since the health crisis, that commercial contribution has shrunk considerably.

Still, the worldwide opening lived up to expectations, taking in $302 million.

Considering only North America, it is the third largest this year, with US$ 143 million, behind Jurassic World: Dominion (US$ 145 million) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (US$ 185 million).

Its predecessor, Thor: Ragnarok, made $123 million at home opening five years ago.

With an estimated budget of US$ 250 million, it remains to be seen how it will perform going forward. The film should benefit from the period without strong competition.

READ TOO:

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is on display in Brazil.