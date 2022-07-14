Low cost increases flights between Colombia, Brazil and more Latinos

The Colombian low-cost airline Viva Air, which began operating in Brazil at the end of June, announced this Wednesday (13) the expansion of the number of flights between São Paulo and Medellín, in addition to strengthening the connection between other Latin American destinations.

There will be more departure and arrival frequencies on routes between Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Bogotá, Colombia; in addition to the route between Buenos Aires and Medellín, also in Colombia. Both are now held five times a week.

The route between São Paulo and Medellín will be made four times a week, and flights between Medellín and Cancún, Mexico are no longer eight times a week to be made ten times.

With the change in schedule, Viva Air now operates 43 domestic and 13 international routes.

According to Pablo Madriñán, commercial vice-president of Viva Air, the expansion in the South American sections starts operating in October. The strengthening of the connection between Mexico and Colombia will begin in September.

Check the prices and flight days of the extended routes:

Sao Paulo-Medellin:

  • One-way tickets from São Paulo: from US$ 139 (R$ 748) one way
  • Weekly Frequencies: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday

Buenos Aires-Medellin:

  • One-way tickets from Buenos Aires: from US$ 279 (R$ 1,500) one way
  • Weekly Frequencies: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Buenos Aires-Bogotá:

  • One-way tickets from Buenos Aires: from US$ 249 (R$ 1,340) one way
  • Weekly Frequencies: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Medellin-Cancun:

  • One-way tickets to Cancun: from US$139 (R$748) one way
  • Weekly Frequencies: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

