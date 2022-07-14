Low pump is the biggest irregularity caught in 51 inspected posts

Teams from Procon and the Piauí Metrology Institute (Imepi) fined 51 gas stations for irregularities during the 5th phase of Operation Real Petroleum, held between July 4th and 9th. The inspection was carried out in 74 establishments in 19 municipalities in Piauí.

Procon found 19 irregularities at the posts in all cities inspected by the teams. The main one was the low pump, when the equipment (pump) has a measurement error higher than that admitted in flow (low pump) causing damage to the consumer.

“The main irregularity was the famous low pump. Every 20 liters that the consumer puts in, he lost from 120 to 140 ml. This is causing damage to the consumer”, explains the head of inspection at Procon, Arimatéa Arêa Leão.

In addition to the low pump, Procon teams caught stations without the Consumer Protection Code, establishments without the necessary documentation for the effective operation of the station and two convenience stores with expired products.

Imepi caught 32 irregularities and they were: lack of mandatory testing equipment for the composition/quality of the fuel, defective pump display or impossibility of checking by the customer and lack of an employee at the station trained to carry out tests on fuels.

The 19 cities inspected were: Campo Maior, Juazeiro do Piauí, São Miguel do Tapuio, Assunção do Piauí, Castelo do Piauí, Jatobá do Piauí, Milton Brandão, Pedro II, Lagoa do São Francisco, Nossa Senhora de Nazaré, Boqueirão do Piauí, Boa Hora, Piripiri, Brazilian, Capitão de Campos, Cocal de Telha, Sigefredo Pacheco, Domingos Mourão and São João da Fronteira.

cooking gas

Imepi also inspected 32 cooking gas (LPG) retailers and in nine locations differences were found in the weight of the 13kg gas cylinders that were being sold.

“There is an INMETRO ordinance that tolerates up to 350g less in each 13kg cylinder and we found in a linear way in the inspections, where the filler was used in all cylinders, this margin and in this case it is an irregularity. This tolerance is for an eventuality, but in all those inspected, as in a batch of 32, this proves that it is the use of bad faith in the consumption relationship”, explains the director of Imepi, Maycon Monteiro.

Also according to Maycon Monteiro, in these cases, the action of the irregularity is destined for the company that distributes the gas cylinder and not for the reseller of the product.

After the actions, each establishment will have a period of 10 to 15 days, depending on the supervisory body, to present its defense in relation to the irregularity. By Procon alone, the fine to gas stations can range from R$ 600 to R$ 10 million.

Flash Rebeca Lima

[email protected]