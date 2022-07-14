Luana Piovani talks about Cintia Dicker’s pregnancy and surprises

Luana Piovani comments on the announcement of the pregnancy of her ex Pedro Scooby and model Cintia Dicker

The actress Luana Piovani she is known for her spontaneous way and she doesn’t mince her tongue and speaks her mind right away. The artist caused a stir when she spoke about her ex-husband, the surfer Pedro Scooby. The actress and the athlete started their relationship in 2011 and got married two years later.

From this relationship, the couple had three children. The eldest son is called Dom and is 10 years old. Luana and Scooby are also parents to six-year-old twins Bem and Liz. They split in 2019 and have since shared custody of the children.

When the news came out that Pedro Scooby would be part of the cast of the 22nd edition of reality show Big Brother Brazil, Luana Piovani gained space in the media by going public to demand a prior notice from her ex-husband, since Scooby needed to share the care of the children.

During the surfer’s confinement, Pedro’s current wife, model Cintia Dicker, was in charge of taking care of Dom, Liz and Bem on the days that would be the ex-BBB’s responsibility. Luana even praised the attitude of her children’s stepmother. During the period, Cintia shared the records of walks and games with her stepchildren.

Now, with the recent announcement of Cintia and Scooby’s first child, Luana Piovani manifested again! The artist’s reaction to the news enchanted netizens. On her profile on a social network, the actress shared the video of the couple’s statement in which Cintia Dicker appears with her hand on her belly and celebrated the arrival of another Scooby heir.

“Whoops. The family will grow”, declared the famous. She even included love and thank you emojis, showing that she was delighted to know that her children will have another little brother or sister.

Tell us what you think!