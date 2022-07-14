Lula grows up in Rio and passes Bolsonaro, says Genial/Quaest

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) grew by 4 percentage points in the State of Rio de Janeiro, according to a Genial/Quaest survey released this Thursday (14.Jul.2022). Now, PT and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are technically tied in the electoral race for the Planalto in the state: Lula with 39% of voting intentions, while Bolsonaro has 34%.

Then comes Ciro Gomes (PDT) with 6%. Simone Tebet (MDB) and André Janones (Avante) are tied with 2%. The remaining pre-candidates have 1% or less. Undecided, null and white are 4%. Among respondents, 11% said they do not intend to vote.

The survey surveyed 1,200 voters aged 16 and over in the state of Rio de Janeiro, from July 8 to 11. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.8 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%. It is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the numbers RJ-05160/2022 and BR-04560/2022. It cost R$ 123,500.00, paid by Genial Investimentos. Here is the complete survey (27 MB).

In the previous poll, carried out in May, Lula and Bolsonaro were tied. Both registered 35% of voting intentions in the state.

Among women, Lula has a wide advantage over Bolsonaro: 41% against 28%. The scenario is reversed among men. Bolsonaro appears at the front, but within the margin of error: it is 41% to 38%.

The youngest, aged 16 to 24, also prefer PT, who has 49% of voting intentions, against 27% for his rival. The same is registered among those who are over 60 years old. In this public, Lula wins by 40% to 30% in the state. In the other age groups, there is a technical tie.

Also according to the Genial/Quaest poll, the poorest, with a family income of up to 2 minimum wages, vote more for Lula: 47% against 28% for Bolsonaro. In families with an income of 2 to 5 salaries (38% for Bolsonaro and 36% for Lula) and in those earning more than 5 salaries (37% for Bolsonaro and 34% for Lula), candidates appear technically tied.

The president has more votes in the Baixada Fluminense (39% for Bolsonaro against 38% for Lula) and in the interior of the state (37% for Bolsonaro against 35% for Lula), despite the results being tied at the margin of error. In the capital, the former president appears at the front: he has 44% of the voting intentions, against 27% of his opponent.

Bolsonaro has a wide advantage among evangelicals (51% against 24% for Lula). Catholics, on the other hand, say they should vote for Lula (44% against 28% for Bolsonaro).

2nd TURN

In a 2nd round dispute between Lula and Bolsonaro, the PT would win in Rio by 47% of the votes against 38% of the current chief executive. The undecided voters are 2%, while white, null and those who say they do not intend to vote add up to 13%.

