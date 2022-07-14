Lula poses with Marília Arraes in a moment of discomfort with PSB

The image of the former president is disputed by her and by Danilo Cabral (PSB), who are vying for the government of Pernambuco

Former presidential candidate for the Palácio do Planalto Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) posed for a photo this Wednesday (13.Jul.2022) with allied congressmen. Among them, Marília Arraes (SD-PE), in an association of images that has caused discomfort in the PSB, PT’s main ally in this election.

The reason is that Marília disputes the government of Pernambuco with Danilo Cabral (PSB). Officially, Lula supports Danilo. Marília, however, uses the image of the former president in her pre-campaign.

Watch (31s):

Pessebistas demand from the former president actions that increase the association of his image with that of Danilo Cabral, since Lula is popular in Pernambuco and can increase the votes of allied candidates.

The photo was taken at an event where Lula received allied congressmen. Danilo Cabral, and all the politicians who wanted to, also posed for a photo with the former president and vice president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

Next week, Lula will go to Pernambuco. She must speak in support of Danilo Cabral. She will visit Recife and cities in the interior, probably Serra Talhada, Garanhuns and Caetés, where she was born.