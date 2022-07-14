Magalu, Via and Americanas once again stand out on the Stock Exchange; worth buying?

From the beginning of the month until this Tuesday (12), the three e-commerce titans are among the highest on the Ibovespa

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA) and Americanas (AMER3) appreciated 25.6%, 32.8% and 26.2% in the period, respectively

Despite the rallies, analysts are still eyeing the papers with caution

In July, online retailing was back in the game. From the beginning of the month until this Tuesday (12), the three titans of e-commerce are among the highest on the Ibovespa. Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA) and Americanas (AMER3) appreciated 25.6%, 32.8% and 26.2% in the period, respectively.

The rebound of Brazilian e-commerce shares on the stock exchange would be happening due to a movement of sector rotation. That is, investors are migrating from companies that have already suffered large increases in the year to more discounted companies, such as retailers.

In the accumulated of 2022, MGLU3, VIIA3 and AMER3 yield 59%, 51% and 45.2% respectively.

It’s important to remember that the last two years have been a roller coaster ride for e-commerce companies. Lulled by social isolation and the greater trend towards online shopping, Magalu and Via shares reached historic price peaks in 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

That year, Magalu reached the maximum of R$ 28.28. Via, on the other hand, reached R$ 22.36. Americanas (formerly B2W) peaked at R$70.69 in August 2021, a month after the former BTOW3 was no longer traded on the stock exchange to give way to AMER3 shares.

However, the advance of interest rates and inflation threw online retail to the canvas. The Selic rate rose from 2% in March 2021 to the current 13.25%, which means an aggressive adjustment of 11.25 percentage points in just over a year.

The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which measures inflation in the country, accumulates a high of 12.48% in 12 months (June 2021 to June 2022). Today, even after the valuations of the last few days, the shares of retailers are far from the maximum prices. MGLU3 is quoted at R$ 2.93, VIIA3 at R$ 2.55 and AMER3 at R$ 16.90, according to the closing on Tuesday (12).

One of the factors for the rise of retailers on the Stock Exchange is the market’s perception that the monetary tightening in Brazil may be close to an end. According to the Focus Bulletin, the market consensus points to a Selic rate of 13.75% by the end of this year and a lower interest rate of 10% for 2023.

For the IPCA, the prospects are that the index will reach 7.67% in 2022 and stay at 5.09% at the end of next year. With this, retailers can have better results.

Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide Investimentos, points out the scenario of a possible recession in the US as one of the main factors for the return of retailers to the top of the Ibovespa. With the economic slowdown in the world’s main market, expectations are that inflation there will give in, due to the decrease in consumption, and interest rates will follow this fall.

The drops in oil prices abroad also bring down inflation expectations in the world and, with that, give breath to the stock exchange’s retailers. The barrel of Brent fell 9% in the international market in July, with fears of economic slowdown and consequent decrease in demand for the fuel.

“What we see is a lot of market reading around inflation expectations”, says Waldir Morgado, partner at Nexgen Capital. “If oil continues its downward trend, the view is that central banks can ease monetary tightening without needing to accelerate interest rate hikes.”

Danniela Eiger, head of retail at XP, reinforces that a possible approval of the PEC Kamikaze, which raises the value of Auxílio Brasil, should also boost shares on the stock market. With the expansion of the government benefit, there may be an increase in revenue for retailers.

Is it time to buy?

Recently, retail companies have been at the center of a controversy involving the mega-investor Luiz Barsi. He said in a podcast that the sector does not have promising prospects and that companies in the segment are doomed to bankruptcy.

However, different from what the billionaire thinks, the analysts consulted by the E-Investor they don’t see a possibility of imminent bankruptcy – but they are cautious with the papers.

Despite the brief relief for retailers, Flávia Meirelles, an analyst at Agora, still does not recommend investing in any of the three companies. For her, the short term should still reserve a lot of volatility for stocks and, from the point of view of macro issues, the situation has not yet changed effectively.

“We have maintained our neutral recommendation since last year”, says Meirelles. “Even with expectations of interest rate cuts in the second half of next year, we should see interest rates high for some time, because inflation is still at high levels. We don’t think now will be the turning point for these companies.”

The specialist from Ágora Investimentos recommends the shares of companies more linked to physical retail and essential products, which tend to be more resilient against inflation. The main indications of the house are in Renner (LREN3) and Arezzo (ARZZ3), which serve audiences aimed at the higher classes and who do not suffer so much in periods of low economy.

The attackejo Assaí (ASAI3) is also a recommendation by Meirelles. “These are quality assets, which have good liquidity, good management and which perform very well”, says the analyst.

Victor Bueno, an analyst at Nord Research, says he particularly welcomes Magazine Luiza’s performance. Even so, he maintains a neutral recommendation not only for the company of the Trajano family, but for Via. Research has no coverage for Americanas.

“It is a company (Magazine Luiza) that makes interesting moves within its fundamentals, a company that has been creating a complete ecosystem within retail, different from its competitors. We have visibility of growth”, reinforces Bueno. “However, due to the scenario, we do not believe it is the ideal time to buy.”

Danniela Eiger follows the same line of reasoning and maintains a neutral recommendation for retailers Magalu, Via and Americanas. “They are inserted in a macro context that, in our view, is quite challenging. There is also this issue of the accommodation of digital in the post-pandemic, in addition to the fierce competitive scenario ”, she says.

Crespi, from Guide, sees the big drops in the year as opportunities and has purchase recommendations for the papers of Magazine Luiza and Americanas. In the analyst’s view, Via lagged behind in terms of market share and results in the 1st quarter, while both competitors showed recoveries.

“We believe that Magazine Luiza and especially Americanas should continue in the rebound (upward) movement. Via, on the other hand, both the operational and business aspects are lagging behind”, says Crespi.

Via also announced this week the approval of a remuneration of R$ 105 million for executives (a volume 60% higher in relation to last year’s earnings), even with the company going through a delicate moment. The fact weighed on Guide’s analyst’s perspectives in relation to VIIA3 shares.

