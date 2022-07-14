‘Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) will go broke’, says megainvestor – Money Times

the mega investor Luiz Barsi stated in a podcast that the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) will “break”. According to him, it is not known when exactly this will happen, but the fall of Magalu should lead other retail companies to bankruptcy.

“At least 40 retail companies have failed and the next ones will. Magazine Luiza will one day break. I don’t know when, but it will. I’m not a prophet, I’m speaking in terms of history. The Vending Machine and Via are also hanging,” he told the Irmãos Dias podcast.

Barsi also stated that “the retail sector does not have a reliable connotation in its operation” because “the government deceives you and deceives everyone”.

“What happens is that, in retail, you buy a product for R$1, but you sell it in installments, earning 100% — so you’re going to sell it for two. What happens is that, during the course of time, inflation corrodes in a vengeful way. When you reach the halfway point, what you will receive R$ 2 at the end of the line, you already have to buy the product for R$ 2. Retail is an activity in which you always need to contribute resources, systematically”, he said.

Recently, the BTG Pactual reduced the target price of Magalu shares, from R$16 to R$7.

“While the stock is trading at its lowest levels in +5 years from an EV/sales and EV/GMV perspective, we still expect it to be pressured on the ST due to: (i) slower growth of online GMV given its exposure to high cyclical categories like consumer electronics and appliances, and low (but growing) penetration of the 3P business in online GMV (still 36%), meaning lower margins; (ii) weaker performance of the B&M operation, continuing to generate operational deleveraging; (iii) impact of higher interest rates in Brazil (leading to higher NPLs in the coming quarters) on Luizacred’s results; and (iv) higher funding cost for discounting receivables, impacting the financial result and the final result”, explains the report.

Despite this, BTG’s recommendation for MGLU3 remains as a buy, as the company should evolve as an ecosystem in the coming years thanks to acquisitions in the last three years, mainly on the logistics and traffic monetization fronts.

