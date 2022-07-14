MaisPB • With a rare disease, Eugência Victal charges health plan assistance

“true neglect”

With a rare disease, Eugência Victal charges health plan assistance

The former presenter of TV Correio and TV Cabo Branco, Eugênia Victal, demands that the Cassi health plan, from the Assistance Fund for Banco do Brasil Employees, comply with what is established.

On social media, the journalist, who is suffering from a rare neurological disease, says that the plan has “intensified her suffering” because it does not provide the necessary assistance.

“A real neglect I’ve been facing with this plan, which, even with the urgency of materials needed for my treatment, always requires a deadline for releasing basic utensils. This makes it even more difficult for me to treat and cure this disease”, criticized the journalist.

In one of the reports, the journalist from Minas Gerais said she needed a bandage and the product took six days to arrive, and the deadline by law would be 24 hours. In addition, overlapping dressings were placed inappropriately, which only worsened the lesions. This Wednesday (13), she again stated that she is still without the material.

“Until now, nothing. I go on without dressings for the skin, which, bedridden, is an unimaginable pain and burning, without follow-up by the @cassi.saude skin commission, abandonment and neglect with full knowledge of what they do”, he highlighted.

